Algeria's Sonatrach makes 6 oil and gas discoveries in first quarter -statement

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas producer, Sonatrach, said on Tuesday it made six oil and gas discoveries in the first three months of 2023.

Sonatrach announced previously that it will produce 200 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) this year, an amount not achieved since 2010.

(Reporting by Lamie Chikhi)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.