Algeria's Sonatrach makes 6 oil and gas discoveries in first quarter -statement

April 11, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Lamie Chikhi for Reuters ->

ALGIERS, April 11 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas producer, Sonatrach, said on Tuesday it made six oil and gas discoveries in the first three months of 2023.

Sonatrach announced previously that it will produce 200 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) this year, an amount not achieved since 2010.

