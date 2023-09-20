Algeria’s OAIC bought about 120,000 T feed barely in tender- traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency OAIC is believed to have purchased about 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was optional origin but was expected to be sourced from Russia. Prices were unavailable.

The barley was said to have been bought in four consignments of around 30,000 tons. The tender sought shipment in the full month of November and/or the full month of December.

Algeria does not disclose details of its tenders and results reported by traders are estimates. Further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

Another Algerian state agency ONAB has also issued international tenders to purchase at least 60,000 tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, also closing on Wednesday.

OAIC is also negotiating in a separate tender on Wednesday to buy milling wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

