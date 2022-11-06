World Markets

Algeria's Jan-Sept hydrocarbon exports up 77% yr/yr to $42.6 bln

November 06, 2022 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba for Reuters ->

Adds comments by energy minister

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Algeria's hydrocarbon exports rose about 77% year on year to $42.6 billion for the January-September period, state news agency (APS) cited the energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab added that exports over the same nine-month period last year came to $24.1 billion.

Arkab added his country's hydrocarbon revenues are expected to exceed $50 billion by the end of 2022.

He also commented on the OPEC+ decision to slash output by 2 million barrels per day, saying this would help maintain market balance and stabilise prices at around $100 per barrel until this year-end.

