Algerian wheat purchase seen at around 630,000 metric tons

HAMBURG/PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 630,000 metric tons of milling wheat largely expected to be sourced from Russia in an international tender on Monday, European traders said on Tuesday.

This was above trader estimates of around 400,000 metric tons on Monday night.

Technically the wheat is optional origin but low prices reported means traders expect Russian grain to be largely supplied.

Traders said around 300,000 metric tons was bought at around $261.50 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Traders also reported other purchases at higher prices in a range up to $264.50 a metric ton.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates. Algeria is a vital customer for EU wheat, especially from France, but Russian grain has been aggressively expanding its presence in the Algerian market recently.

