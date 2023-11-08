Algerian wheat purchase seen at 550,000 to 580,000 T -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 550,000 to 580,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

This was at the higher end of trader estimates of 180,000 to 580,000 tons on Tuesday night.

Purchases were again reported around $266 a metric ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said, the same as on Tuesday night.

Traders said they expected a mix of Black Sea and possibly French wheat to be supplied. “Although Russian wheat looks cheapest, there is some doubt Russia can provide the volume needed, so the purchase could be more a mix of origins,” one trader said.

The wheat was sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Dec. 16-30, 2023, and in 2024 from Jan 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates; further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Algeria is a vital customer for EU wheat, especially from France, but Russian grain has been aggressively expanding its presence in the Algerian market recently.

