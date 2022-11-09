Algerian wheat purchase on Tuesday now seen about 480,000 tonnes -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought about 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said in new assessments on Wednesday.

This was above most estimates of around 400,000 tonnes made by traders on Tuesday evening.

Traders on Wednesday said much of the purchase was made at around a $368 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

This was at the higher end of estimates of mostly around $367 to $368 a tonne given on Tuesday night. More estimates of the purchase volume and price are still possible.

Although technically supplies are optional origin, a substantial volume is expected to be sourced from Russia although some is likely to come from France, they said.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe, from Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but Russian exporters have been making major efforts to expand in the lucrative Algerian market. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris )

