Algerian wheat buy seen at 90,000 to 100,000 T -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased about 90,000 to 100,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tons for shipment to two ports only, so a relatively small purchase was expected by traders.

Prices reported on Wednesday were again around $277 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included for shipment to the port of Mostaganem, they said. This was the same as reported on Tuesday evening.

Traders suspected the wheat would be sourced from the Black Sea region.

The wheat was sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Dec. 13-31, 2023, and in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-29. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The wheat should be unloaded in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

In its previous large-scale tender on Nov 7, Algeria bought about 600,000 to 690,000 tons of milling wheat at around $266 a ton.

