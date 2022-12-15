US Markets

Algerian wheat buy on Wednesday still seen at around 500,000 tonnes -traders

Credit: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

December 15, 2022 — 04:40 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 500,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Trader estimates of the purchase on Thursday were similar to Wednesday night, ranging from 480,000 tonnes to 540,000 tonnes. The top estimate on Wednesday night was slightly lower at 520,000 tonnes.

Price estimates on Thursday were again between $348 to $349 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, the same as reported on Wednesday night although some traders on Thursday said the highest price was around $350 a tonne c&f.

Technically supplies are optional origin, but traders said they expected a range of source countries in the Black Sea region including Bulgaria, Romania and Russia and some from the west EU including France. Some traders said they believed France would supply a larger share than initially assessed on Wednesday.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods in 2023 from the main supply regions including Europe: Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-28. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier. More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are still possible later.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

