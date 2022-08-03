Algeria wheat tender purchase tops 700,000 tonnes -traders

Adds latest volume estimates, background

HAMBURG/PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased more than 700,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender held on Tuesday, European traders said in updated estimates.

After initially reporting a volume of about 660,000 tonnes late on Tuesday, traders on Wednesday raised estimates to 720,000-780,000 tonnes, with some suggesting the Algerian purchase had topped 800,000 tonnes.

Algeria, which is one of the world's largest wheat importers, does not release details of its tenders and reported results reflect trade estimates.

Further assessments of the tender results were still expected.

Traders said they thought OAIC had paid about $384 a tonne, cost and freight (c&f) included, for the entire volume, the same price cited in initial assessments on Tuesday.

They said they expected much of the purchase to be sourced from France, but part of the volume was likely to come from Russia.

Tuesday's tender requested shipment from main supply regions, including Europe, in three periods: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

In its previous milling wheat tender, held at the end of June, OAIC was estimated to have booked about 740,000 tonnes at $445 a tonne c&f.

Other wheat importers have issued tenders this week, encouraged by an easing in international prices partly linked to the resumption of grain exports from Odesa port under a deal to allow sea trade from Ukraine. GRA/TEND

