Algeria wheat purchase in tender estimated at 200,000 T to 360,000 T -trade

HAMBURG/PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC made a relatively small purchase of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, with estimates ranging between 200,000 to 360,000 tonnes, traders said on Thursday.

Some traders on Thursday still estimate the purchase at about 200,000 tonnes, the same as indicated on Wednesday evening. But some estimates were around 300,000 to 360,000 tonnes.

Assessments of purchase price were still around $316.50 a tonne c&f, the same as estimated on Wednesday, traders said.

High prices in international markets deterred Algeria making a larger purchase and a new tender could be issued soon for July shipment, one trader said. GRA/EU

Traders said they expected the wheat purchase to be largely sourced in Germany, Poland and the Baltic States.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: June 1-15 and June 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment periods are May 1-15 and May 16-31.

Algeria does not release the results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

In its last reported soft wheat purchase on April 7, the OAIC bought a small volume of 30,000 to 48,000 tonnes in a restricted tender which sought shipment to two ports only.

