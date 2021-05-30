Commodities

Algeria wants to improve durum wheat output, cut soft wheat imports

Contributor
Hamid Ould Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged his government on Sunday to boost durum wheat production and reduce soft wheat imports, the presidency said.

ALGIERS, May 30 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged his government on Sunday to boost durum wheat production and reduce soft wheat imports, the presidency said.

The North African country, one of the world's largest grain importers, produces part of its durum wheat needs but relies heavily on soft wheat imports, with France still the main supplier.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut spending on purchases of food and other goods as the country faces financial pressure after a fall in oil and gas revenues, the main source of state finances.

"There is a necessity to adopt the available scientific methods in order to raise the levels of cereal production," a presidential statement quoted Tebboune as saying at a Cabinet meeting.

"He stressed the need for a comprehensive and realistic vision for a real revolution in the field of grain and seed production."

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((hamid.ouldahmed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular