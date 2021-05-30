Algeria wants to improve durum wheat output, cut soft wheat imports

ALGIERS, May 30 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged his government on Sunday to boost durum wheat production and reduce soft wheat imports, the presidency said.

The North African country, one of the world's largest grain importers, produces part of its durum wheat needs but relies heavily on soft wheat imports, with France still the main supplier.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut spending on purchases of food and other goods as the country faces financial pressure after a fall in oil and gas revenues, the main source of state finances.

"There is a necessity to adopt the available scientific methods in order to raise the levels of cereal production," a presidential statement quoted Tebboune as saying at a Cabinet meeting.

"He stressed the need for a comprehensive and realistic vision for a real revolution in the field of grain and seed production."

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Peter Cooney)

