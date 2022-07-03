Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO

July 3 (Reuters) - Algeria is negotiating with all its clients to review gas prices, state oil and gas producer Sonatrach's CEO, Tewfik Hakkar, told reporters on Sunday.

Hakkar added that the review of the prices is not targeting a single company or country.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.