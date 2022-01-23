Algeria to reduce grain imports 25-26% in 2021-2022, minister says

CAIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Algeria will reduce its grain imports by 25-26% in the current 2021-2022 season if, as expected, it produces 27-30 million quintals (2.7-3.0 million tonnes), the state news agency APS quoted the agriculture minister on Sunday as saying.

"The figures do not take into account quantities that farmers keep to plant their fields, those destined for charities and those that are sold directly," Mohammed Abdelhafid Henni was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Gareth Jones Writing by Ahmad Elhamy)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.