Algeria to reduce grain imports 25-26% in 2021-2022, minister says

Mahmoud Mourad Reuters
Algeria will reduce its grain imports by 25-26% in the current 2021-2022 season if, as expected, it produces 27-30 million quintals (2.7-3.0 million tonnes), the state news agency APS quoted the agriculture minister on Sunday as saying.

"The figures do not take into account quantities that farmers keep to plant their fields, those destined for charities and those that are sold directly," Mohammed Abdelhafid Henni was quoted as saying.

