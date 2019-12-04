Algeria to block sale of assets to Total-state media

ALGIERS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach will block Occidental Petroleum's OXY.N deal to sell Anadarko assets in Algeria to Total, Algeria's energy minister told state news agency APS on Wednesday.

The minister said the deal, part of a wider sale of Anadarko assets to Total after its acquisition by Occidental this year, was "incompatible" with Algerian legislation.

