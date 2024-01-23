Algeria tenders to buy up to 240,000 metric tons of corn

Adds shipment period, comment on previous tender

HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 240,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The corn can be sourced from Argentina or Brazil only.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 24, they said.

The new announcement is likely to indicate that Algeria made no purchase, or bought only a small volume, in a previous tender for around 160,000 tons of feed corn which closed on Jan. 17, traders said.

Corn shipment in the new tender is sought in six consignments each of between 30,000 to 40,000 tons.

Two consignments were sought for shipment between Feb. 1-15, two Feb. 15-29 and two March 1-15.

Chicago corn remains close to three-year lows hit last week as expectations of plentiful global supplies and improved crop weather in major producer Brazil hang over markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.