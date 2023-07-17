Algeria tenders to buy up to 240,000 metric tons corn - traders

HAMBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 240,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, July 18, they said.

The corn is sought in six 40,000 metric ton consignments for shipment in July and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

