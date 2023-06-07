Algeria tenders to buy up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, June 8, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in four 35,000 tonne consignments one for immediate shipment by June 30 at the latest and the others for shipment between July 1-15, July 15-31 and Aug. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

