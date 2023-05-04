News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria tenders to buy up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

May 04, 2023 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase about 140,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, May 4, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in four 35,000 tonne consignments between May 15-31, June 1-15, July 1-15 and Aug. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.