Algeria tenders to buy up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase about 140,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, May 4, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in four 35,000 tonne consignments between May 15-31, June 1-15, July 1-15 and Aug. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

