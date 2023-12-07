Algeria tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of corn -traders

HAMBURG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 7, they said.

Rapid corn shipment is sought by Jan. 5, 2024, at the latest in three consignments each of up to 40,000 tons. The corn should be sourced from Argentina only.

ONAB has also issued a separate tender to buy about 35,000 tons of soymeal. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

