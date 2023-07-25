Algeria tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of corn

Adds shipment periods, detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, July 26, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in three 40,000 metric ton consignments, two are sought for shipment between Aug. 1-Aug. 15 and one between Aug.15-Aug. 31.

Algeria has mostly been buying Argentine or Brazilian corn in recent tenders.

In its last reported corn tender on July 19, ONAB is believed to have bought an unknown volume expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil after seeking offers for up to 240,000 metric tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sharon Singleton)

