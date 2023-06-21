News & Insights

Algeria tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons corn - traders

June 21, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from Argentina, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, June 22, they said.

Corn shipment is sought in three 40,000 metric ton consignments, one for prompt shipment by July 15 at the latest and the others for shipment between July 15-31 and Aug. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

