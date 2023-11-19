News & Insights

Algeria tenders to buy soft wheat for shipment to 2 ports only - traders

November 19, 2023 — 01:13 pm EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat for shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 metric tons but the shipment to two ports generally indicates a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 21, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The wheat is sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Dec. 13-31, Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-29. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The wheat should be unloaded in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

