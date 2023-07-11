Algeria tenders to buy soft milling wheat for shipment to 2 ports - traders

HAMBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat for shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but the shipment to two ports generally indicates a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, July 13, with offers having to remain valid until Friday, July 14.

The wheat is sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

The wheat should be unloaded in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

