Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes soft milling wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY MALGAVKO

January 15, 2023 — 01:16 pm EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Jan 17, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: March 1-15 and March 15-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

