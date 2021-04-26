Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat -traders

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The tender deadline is Wednesday, April 28, with offers remaining valid up to Thursday, April 29.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: June 1-15 and June 16-30.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is between May 1-15 and May 16-31.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

In its last reported soft wheat purchase on April 7, the OAIC bought a small volume of 30,000 to 48,000 tonnes in a restricted tender which sought shipment to two ports only.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

