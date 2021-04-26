World Markets

Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat -traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

Tender deadline is Wednesday, April 28, with offers remaining valid up to Thursday, April 29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

