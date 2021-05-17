Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat - trader

Adds details

HAMBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

Tender deadline is Wednesday, May 19, with offers remaining valid up to Thursday, May 20.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: July 1-15 and July 16-31.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is between June 1-15 and June 16-30.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

Traders said the shipment period could favour supplies of French wheat in the tender as most other major producers will not have sufficient supplies of new crop available for July shipment.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Williams)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.