Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

January 30, 2023 — 04:27 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Jan. 31, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Feb. 1, they said.

Shipment is sought in three periods between Feb. 16-28, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

