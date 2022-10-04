Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Oct. 6, with offers having to remain valid until Friday, Oct. 7, they said.

Shipment is sought in three periods between Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

Algeria also bought soft milling wheat in an international tender last week.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

