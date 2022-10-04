World Markets

Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Oct. 6, with offers having to remain valid until Friday, Oct. 7, they said.

Shipment is sought in three periods between Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

Algeria also bought soft milling wheat in an international tender last week.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular