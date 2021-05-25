World Markets

Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes durum wheat -trade

Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, May 26, with offers having to remain valid until Thursday, May 27, they said.

Shipment is sought between July 1-15 and July 16-31.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

