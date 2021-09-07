Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes barley -trade

World Markets

Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The barley is sought for shipment in two periods Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

