Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 T milling wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes, but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 16, with offers having to remain valid until Feb. 17.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France, but it has been turning its back on French wheat recently as it seeks to diversify to other suppliers.

In its last wheat tender on Jan. 26, the OAIC made a relatively small purchase of 60,000 to 80,000 tonnes expected to be sourced from the Black Sea region after seeking shipment to two ports only.

