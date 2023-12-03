News & Insights

World Markets

Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 metric tonnes durum wheat

December 03, 2023 — 01:09 pm EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Sunday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Dec. 5, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Dec. 6, they said.

Shipment is sought in four periods in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-15 and Feb. 16-29.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.