Algeria tenders to buy around 90,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase around 90,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Sept. 27, they said.

The corn is sought in three consignments of at least 30,000 tons sourced from either Argentina or Brazil, with shipment between Oct. 15-31.

The barley is sought in one consignment sourced from unspecified optional origins with shipment between Nov. 1-15.

ONAB is believed to have bought around 30,000 tons of feed corn in its previous international tender for up to 60,000 tons, traders said on Sept. 21.

