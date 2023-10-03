Algeria tenders to buy around 60,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase around 60,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Oct. 4, they said.

The corn is sought in two consignments of at least 30,000 tons sourced from either Argentina or Brazil with shipment between Oct. 15-31.

The barley is sought in one consignment sourced from unspecified optional origins with shipment by Nov. 30 at the latest.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.