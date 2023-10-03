News & Insights

Commodities

Algeria tenders to buy around 60,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley - traders

Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

October 03, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase around 60,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Oct. 4, they said.

The corn is sought in two consignments of at least 30,000 tons sourced from either Argentina or Brazil with shipment between Oct. 15-31.

The barley is sought in one consignment sourced from unspecified optional origins with shipment by Nov. 30 at the latest.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.