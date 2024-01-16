Algeria tenders to buy around 160,000 T corn, 30,000 T barley

Adds shipment periods, detail

HAMBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase around 160,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 30,000 metric tons of feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Jan. 17, they said.

The new tenders are believed to indicate that Algeria made no purchases in tenders for 120,000 tons ofcorn and 30,000 tons of barley which closed on Jan. 10, they said.

The corn is sought in four consignments each of 30,000 to 40,000 tons sourced from Argentina only with shipment for two consignments sought for Feb. 1-15 and two for Feb. 16-29.

The barley is sought in one consignment sourced from unspecified optional origins with shipment on any date in February.

