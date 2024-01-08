Algeria tenders for nominal 50,000 metric tonnes of durum wheat

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to purchase a nominal 50,000 metric tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 10, with offers having to remain valid until Thursday, Jan. 11, they said.

Shipment is sought in four periods: Feb. 1-15, Feb. 16-29, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Volumes in Algeria's tenders are nominal and the country frequently purchases more than the volumes initially sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

