Algeria tenders for 50,000 tonnes soft wheat for shipment to 2 ports- traders

HAMBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins for shipment to two relatively small ports, European traders said on Sunday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes. The requirement to ship only to the ports of Mostaganem and or Tenes could indicate that only a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Aug. 30, with offers having to remain valid until Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The wheat is sought for shipment in four periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Sept. 21-30, Oct. 1-10, Oct. 11-20 and Oct. 21-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

