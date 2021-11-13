Algeria tenders for 50,000 tonnes milling wheat, ups insect limits

Adds relaxation of bug damage standards

HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat and has also relaxed its standards for insect-related damage which would favour offers of Russian wheat, European traders said on Saturday.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes, but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: in 2021 between Dec. 16-31, and in 2022 betwee Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, the shipment is one month earlier.

A copy of the tender, seen by Reuters, said the insect-damage limit had been increased to 1% maximum from 0.5% in previous tenders.

The move would assist offers of Russian wheat which has struggled to make inroads into the lucrative market partly because of generally higher bug damage content than European Union wheat.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 15, with offers remaining valid up to Nov. 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

