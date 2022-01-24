Algeria tenders for 50,000 T wheat for shipment to small ports - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

It is sought for shipment to the relatively small ports of Mostaganem and Tenes. This could signal a small purchase is planned, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 26, with offers having to remain valid until Thursday, Jan. 27.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Feb. 16-28, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

In its last wheat tender on Jan. 14, Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC purchased around 600,000 tonnes in which French wheat was reportedly overlooked again with supplies expected to be mainly sourced from the Black Sea region and South America.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.