Algeria tenders for 200,000 T corn, 70,000 T soymeal- traders

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase up to 200,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 70,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The corn is sought sourced from Argentina only in up to five consignments of 40,000 tons with shipment between Jan. 15 and Jan. 31, 2024. The soymeal can be sourced from any optional origins and is sought for shipment by Jan. 15, 2024, at the latest.

A new announced had been anticipated after only modest purchases were reported in previous corn and soymeal tenders last week. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

