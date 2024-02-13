Algeria tenders for 160,000 T corn and 35,000 T soymeal

Adds origins sought, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Algerian state agency ONAB has issued international tenders to purchase up to 160,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 35,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The corn is sought sourced from Argentina or Brazil only in up to four consignments of 40,000 tons.

Shipment of two corn consignments is sought between March 1-15 and two between March 13-31.

The soymeal can be sourced from any optional origins and is sought for shipment in one consignment between March 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

