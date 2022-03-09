Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender, traders say

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender, European traders said in initial assessments on Wednesday.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $485 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Volume initially bought was unclear. Swings in Paris Euronext wheat futures had made negotiations in the tender difficult, traders said.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-15 and May 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

