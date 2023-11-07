Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $266 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

The tonnage bought was initially unclear, although some traders spoke of 150,000 metric tons in initial purchases with sources expected to include Russia, Romania and possibly Bulgaria.

Negotiations in the tender continue, they said.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: Dec. 16-30, 2023, and in 2024 between Jan 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates, further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

