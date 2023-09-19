News & Insights

Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender -traders

September 19, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds negotiations expected to continue on Wednesday

PARIS/HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $272 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Tonnage bought was initially unclear, but some early trade estimates were around 120,000 tons. Results reflect assessments from traders.

Negotiations in the tender have not yet been finalised, the traders said. But they added they did not expect more purchases on Tuesday, and said talks were likely to continue on Wednesday.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions, including Europe - Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders, and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jan Harvey)

