Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender - traders

Adds detail on price estimates

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $312 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. There was also market talk of trades above and below this level, with purchases at $310 a tonne c&f and even as low as $308 made earlier on Monday afternoon before a sharp rise in Paris Euronext wheat futures BL2K3.

There was also market talk of trades as high at $319 a tonne c&f, but with the bulk made at $312 a tonne c&f, traders said.

Tonnage bought was initially unclear. More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: May 1-15 and May 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates. Algeria is a vital customer for EU wheat, especially from France.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.