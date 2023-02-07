Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender - traders

Adds negotiations expected to continue on Wednesday

HAMBURG/PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

Initial purchases reported were around $329 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. There was market talk of trades both above and below this level.

Tonnage bought was initially unclear. Traders said the OAIC had not purchased all the wheat it apparently wished to, and that negotiations in the tender would resume on Wednesday morning.

The initial prices were likely to indicate wheat could be sourced from several suppliers including the west EU, east EU/Black Sea region and Russia, they said.

“Initial indications are that Russian wheat may not dominate the purchase,” a trader said. More detailed assessments prices and tonnage bought are expected later.

The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 1-15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Results of a second tender for shipment to two ports only were still awaited. Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

