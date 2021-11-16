Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender - traders

Adds initial estimates of total bought at 600,000 tonnes

HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender, European traders said on Tuesday.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $382.50 to $384 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Volume bought was unclear, but traders said several hundred thousand tonnes, possibly around 600,000 tonnes, may have been purchased stages for shipment in both the second half of December 2021 and in January 2022.

Russian-origin wheat had been involved in the final stages of negotiations, they said. But it was unclear whether more would be bought and more details are also expected later.

The tender had closed on Monday even though it was issued only on Saturday. Algeria postponed negotiations on Monday after traders said time was too short to gather sufficient volumes of wheat to offer and to negotiate freight (ocean transport) costs.

The wheat is sought for shipment in three periods from the main supply regions including Europe: in 2021 between Dec. 16-31, and in 2022 between Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31. If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.

A copy of the tender said the bug (insect) damage limit had been increased to 1% maximum from 0.5% in previous tenders, which would assist Russian wheat.

A previous relaxation of the bug damage limit in late 2020 allowed Russian wheat to realistically gain entry into Algeria’s tenders. But Russian wheat has struggled to make inroads into the lucrative market partly because of generally high bug damage.

"EU wheat futures remain close to 14-year highs hit last week, Algeria seems to have wanted more Russian offers in this tender to put downward pressure on prices," one trader said.

(Reporting Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

