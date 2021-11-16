World Markets

Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender - traders

Reuters
Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender, European traders said in initial assessments on Tuesday.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $382.50 to $384 a tonne c&f, traders said. More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Volume bought was unclear, but traders said several hundred thousand tonnes may have been purchased in initial stages for shipment in both the second half of December 2021 and in January 2022.

Russian-origin wheat had been involved in the final stages of negotiations, they said. But it was unclear whether more would be bought and more details are also expected later.

(Reporting Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

