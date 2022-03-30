Algeria starts buying milling wheat in tender, price low - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started buying optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender with initial purchase prices reported to be low, European traders said in initial assessments on Wednesday.

Initial estimates of purchase price were around $448 a tonne c&f, described as very cheap, traders said. Negotiations continue and are expected to go on into Thursday, they said.

More detailed assessments of prices are expected later.

Volume initially bought was initially estimated at about 120,000 tonnes with more purchases possible. But with talks involving higher offers of just under $450 to around $460 a tonne c&f.

Traders said low prices paid in Tunisia’s wheat tender earlier on Wednesday put pressure on negotiations in the Algerian tender.

Algeria sought shipment between June 1-15 and June 16-30 if the wheat is supplied from main traditional supply origins including Europe, and during May if sourced from Australia or South America, they added.

Algeria does not release results of its tenders and reports are based on trade estimates.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

